Now, it’s Liu’s time to take out baddies and be No. 1 on the call sheet. He is taking on the titular role in Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led superhero flick, “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.” The highly anticipated movie, which opens Friday, has all the bells and whistles of a Marvel tentpole — huge fight sequences, dizzying stunts and sweeping locales. While Shang-Chi can high-fly kick and punch any opponent, is the “master of kung fu” powerful enough to make Hollywood finally bury tired story tropes and support projects by actors and filmmakers of Asian descent?