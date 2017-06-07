

Mary Timony plays songs from her band ‘90s band, Helium, at the Rock and Roll Hotel. At left is guitarist Nicole Lawrence. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

Near the end of a show that celebrated her ’90s work with Helium, the crowd started shouting requests at Mary Timony. One voice suddenly rose above the others:

“You have a lot of songs! They’re all good!”

If that fan had continued shouting “And they still sound so fresh and unique after 20 years! If your old band Helium was still around today, most other indie rock bands would seem tame and derivative by comparison!” — well, that wouldn’t have been off the mark at all.

The Tuesday night concert at the Rock & Roll Hotel was billed not as a Helium show but as “Mary Timony Plays Helium”; her old collaborators, bassist Ash Bowie and drummer Shawn Devlin, did not perform. But with Timony’s burrowing, coiling guitar lines and cooly detached vocals riding the waves created by her backing group (Brian Betancourt on bass, David Christian on drums, Nicole Lawrence on guitar and keyboards), it was easy to float back to 1996.

The near-capacity show was the first of a brief tour that will see the Washington native re-create the Helium magic to mark the reissues of the band’s two full-length records — 1995’s “The Dirt of Luck” and 1997’s “The Magic City” — and the release of a new odds-and-sods compilation, “Ends With And,” which pairs single and EP tracks with nuggets from the band’s archives.



Timony’s audience seemed largely made up of fans who probably caught a Helium show or two back in the 1990s. At left, bassist Brian Betancourt. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

Timony seemed pleased to be kicking things off in her home town, and a majority of the crowd looked like they’d seen a Helium show or two in the ’90s. The younger faces sprinkled around may have discovered her through Wild Flag or Ex Hex, the bands she formed in the past decade. The post-punk minimalism of those projects have little in common with sprawling Helium songs like “Revolution of Hearts Pts. I And II” or “Baby’s Going Underground,” which unspooled into tangled guitar epics, Lawrence using a drumstick on her strings while Timony tunneled underneath, playing with a graceful, stabbing assurance.

And while it was possible to grab a few reference points — the clanging tones of Sonic Youth here, a smear of Bowie’s onetime band Polvo there — it was startling how inventive songs like “All the X’s Have Wings” or “Superball” still sound more than two decades on. And Timony delivered them with the same demure charm and allure that have always marked her D.C. performances, going back to 1991 when she was playing in Autoclave, opening a show for Beat Happening and Nation of Ulysses at D.C. Space.

Despite all but one song (“XXX” from the 1994 EP “Pirate Prude”) being drawn from the two full-length Helium albums, the hour-long set felt perfectly balanced and was wholly satisfying, a fitting tribute not only to a loyal hometown crowd but to Timony, whose truly original singing, writing and guitar playing with Helium deserve to be held in far higher esteem.

