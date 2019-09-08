In his native Niger, Mdou Moctar is known as a poet as well as a musician. When playing outside his home region, however, the guitarist lets his fingers do most of the talking.

At the Black Cat on Friday night, the left-handed virtuoso played an exuberant 80-minute set that evoked Anglo-American hard rock as much as it did such fellow “desert blues” outfits as Mali’s Tinariwen (due at the Lincoln Theatre Sept. 19).

When Moctar played at the Cat 16 months ago, backed by the same three musicians, the vehemence of his performance came as a surprise. His latest album at the time, “Sousoume Tamachek,” was a mostly solo affair in an intimate folk-blues mode. Since then, Moctar has released “Ilana (The Creator),” his first full-band studio recording. The newer material brilliantly expands and amplifies the musician’s style.

Dressed in a pale blue robe and voluminous white scarf, Moctar looked the part of a Saharan nomad, yet played like an arena-rock champion. Such songs as “Tarhatazed,” the recent record’s magnum opus, sounded even bigger in concert. The appeal to Western lead-guitar aficionados was clear, yet never seemed incongruous or calculated.

For all their swagger, the newer tunes retain such traditional elements as circular riffs and call-and-response vocals. There were few of the latter, sung by Moctar, second guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane and, occasionally, bassist-producer Michael Coltun. But most of the musical exchanges involved only the instruments, and sometimes just Moctar’s hands, which chased each other up and down his Stratocaster’s fretboard. The guitarist’s other principal foil was drummer Mazawadje Aboubacar Ibrahim, who pushed the loping rhythms while landing even speedier accents atop the beat. Ibrahim showed himself every bit as capable as Moctar of propelling desert blues into the ionosphere.

If listeners appeared suitably awed by Moctar and his band, the crowd seemed just as impressed by Boogarins, the group that preceded his. While the Brazilian quartet’s neopsychedelic rock was punctuated by storming passages, its sprawling, mostly gentle songs were keyed to Fernando “Dino” Almeida’s high tenor and Benke Ferraz’s lyrical guitar.

The evening began with a short set by Time is Fire, a local group whose Iran-bred vocalist, Kamyar Arsani, dressed in the robe and towering hat of a Sufi mystic. Arsani’s chants wove through trebly guitar lines, anchored by a punk-funk groove that was supple and resolute.