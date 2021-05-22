His conversation with Sister Helen Prejean, the 82-year-old death-penalty-fighting Roman Catholic nun — played by Susan Sarandon in the film “Dead Man Walking” — was the centerpiece of the first episode. It’s hard to imagine anyone listening to it without breaking into laughter at some moments and holding back tears at others. In her appealing New Orleans accent, Prejean gleefully describes her childhood reputation as an impetuous girl with “her feet firmly planted in midair.” And she talks movingly about the deaths of her own family members and her hopes of rejoining them in the afterlife — and, of course, about the challenges of being the spiritual adviser for people on death row.