Karem, a correspondent for Playboy and a former CNN contributor, stood at the back of the room during the president’s late-afternoon briefing and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s session earlier in the day, shouting questions at both as they finished addressing the press.

Neither responded. But Karem thinks he made his point.

“I’m there to ask questions — that’s my job — whether they answer the questions or not,” he said. “I’m doing my damn job and whoever doesn’t like it, tough.”

Yes, but in the covid-19 era, the White House press staff and the White House Correspondents’ Association agreed in March to limit entry to the briefing room to just 14 journalists, plus a few technicians and photographers, in order to maintain social distancing. For months, reporters from dozens of news organizations have taken turns cycling through the room in a rotation maintained by the WHCA.

Karem said he considers those rules null and void, inasmuch as the White House itself has unilaterally breached them. Last week, McEnany admitted representatives from two far-right outfits, the Gateway Pundit and Epoch Times, exceeding the limits. In early April, Trump himself made room for One America Network, a conservative cable outlet that Trump has repeatedly praised, including on Sunday.

Karem — who calls himself a “ ‘Loud Mouth’ WH reporter” in his Twitter bio — doesn’t take issue with OAN or Gateway Pundit’s representatives being in the room. But since Trump “tore up the rules,” he said it doesn’t make sense to play by them any longer. “If they don’t follow the guidelines, why should anyone else?” he asks.

So on Wednesday, Karem used his “hard pass” — which permits holders to come and go from the White House grounds after a basic security check — to enter the workspace behind the briefing room. When Trump and McEnany’s briefings started, he stood about 12 feet behind the seating area and six feet behind the spot the White House carved out for OAN.

He was, literally, within shouting distance, but Trump ignored his question about covid-19 deaths and McEnany did the same when he asked her when Trump intends to take action to address intelligence indicating that the Russian government has paid bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

Karem’s title at Playboy is “senior White House correspondent,” but he’s really an anti-Trump commentator. His articles are labeled “opinion” by the publication, which once was known for its distinguished journalism (and centerfolds), but was reinvented this year as a strictly online outlet. (Its nude photography is now behind a paywall). Karem doesn’t soft-pedal his point of view. In a column in early August, for example, he called McEnany’s briefings “propaganda” and wrote, “You can get dizzy shaking your head at Trump’s lunacy.”

The White House press office did not respond to a request for comment.

The WHCA’s president, Zeke Miller, clearly wasn’t pleased with Karem, whom he did not refer to by name in a statement.

“We’re fortunate that the overwhelming majority of journalists who cover the White House have recognized their role maintaining the health of journalists and everyone else who utilizes the press workspace,” Miller said. “It is deeply disappointing that some individuals have abandoned what is a collective responsibility to public safety. . . . By exacerbating the risk of COVID-19 spread in the workspace, they have also potentially jeopardized the press corps’ ability to maintain a protective pool that covers the president in close quarters, the most critical function of journalists assigned to the White House.”

Karem has been butting heads with the White House ever since McEnany’s predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, suspended his hard pass for 30 days following a Rose Garden confrontation between Karem and Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump White House aide and now a talk-radio host.

The incident occurred after Trump spoke at a “social media summit” with bloggers and online supporters. Karem had a brief exchange with members of the audience whom he said were heckling him. When Gorka objected, Karem responded by inviting Gorka to have “a long conversation” outside the White House grounds. Karem said he was being friendly and lighthearted, but Gorka appeared to take this as a challenge, calling Karem “a punk.”

Karem and Playboy challenged Grisham’s suspension in court, saying it was intended to punish him for unfavorable coverage and had been decided arbitrarily. A court agreed with Karem last September, ordering Grisham to reinstate Karem’s hard pass. The White House lost an appeal of the case in June before a three-judge panel.