The Committee to Protect Journalists — which since January had steadily been hearing from journalists worried about a Taliban takeover — is keeping a priority list of those most at risk. This week, the group received 500 requests for assistance in just a two-day period. By the third day, the list had doubled. The organization has heard four reports from journalists whose homes were searched by the Taliban; CPJ is also investigating reports that the Taliban assaulted journalists at a protest in Jalalabad.