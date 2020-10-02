Yet these critics seemed to come up short when it came to specific examples of the disrespect they claimed to be seeing.

On “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, conservative pundit Mollie Hemingway said she was “genuinely disappointed” at “the glee” the news about Trump had inspired. Although Fox’s website framed Hemingway’s comments as a critique of “the liberal media,” Hemingway didn’t actually mention any news outlets or name anyone in particular during the segment.

The network’s popular FoxNews.com singled out Tlaib and Hollywood figures such as Judd Apatow, Bette Midler and Rob Reiner, who it said used the news to “mock” and “lecture” the president. It cited Tlaib’s tweet — “He still won’t wear a mask. He only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took an oath to protect. Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies” — and Reiner’s brief, wry Twitter comment: “That damn hoax.” Yet the lone tweet attributed to writer-director Apatow on this topic (“Tonight will reveal where we all think the line is comedically”) seemed to be merely a commentary on the public reaction to the news, far from mockery of the president.

Breitbart devoted several posts to criticizing Moore, Pelosi and The Washington Post — the latter for tweeting and then quickly deleting a link to an op-ed column published prior to news of the president’s positive test. The column carried the headline, “Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.” (The Post said that the tweet was sent by an automated program and that editors removed it because “the subsequent news of President Trump’s infection rendered it tasteless.”) The conservative site took Pelosi to task for her Friday morning comments on MSNBC that Trump “going into crowds unmasked” was a “brazen invitation” for his positive test. (Pelosi went on to acknowledge the “great sadness” of the news and say that she prays for the president and his family.) Moore drew attention, meanwhile, because, as Breitbart said, the liberal documentary filmmaker “floated the conspiracy theory” that Trump could be “lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game” and “gain sympathy” ahead of the presidential election.

The Washington Times chided the rest of the news media for hitting “the panic button” in its coverage of Trump’s positive test. Its story took aim at a CNN commentator, former Obama Administration security official Samantha Vinograd, for casting the president’s diagnosis as perhaps “the most dangerous moment the U.S. government has ever faced.” It also chided analysts for bringing up “Mr. Trump’s age and weight” as a factor in his ability to overcome an infection and faulted NPR for having “dwelled on a worst case scenario” — of what happens if the president is incapacitated.

The often conspiratorial Gateway Pundit blog searched for critics to attack and found a few obscure ones. In a post titled “Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus,” the site said Democrats “could not contain their absolute glee over the situation.” It went on to quote tweets from little-known Twitter accounts, such as @Vstylez and @sober_rob, who expressed uncharitable views.