It’s not as if these papers are lost causes. They are still profitable in almost all cases, said Rick Edmonds, the Poynter Institute’s media-business analyst, though far less so than in their heyday decades ago. But “the sector is out of favor,” he said. That’s been increasingly true since print advertising — newspapers’ lifeblood for decades — plummeted more than a decade ago. Digital revenue, both advertising- and subscription-based, is harder to come by. But there are local newspapers around the country that are finding their way to long-term sustainability in the digital world.