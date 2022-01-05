Some have big names in the industry but work on short-term contracts; others complain they’ve been denied the opportunity to develop new programs or podcasts even when they devote their free time to it. “They’re just told ‘no’ so much when it comes to anything creative,” said Weiss-Berman, who worked in public radio for 10 years and at BuzzFeed’s audio division before starting her company. “When you’re told ‘no’ a lot, and you see another opportunity where you might be told ‘yes’ a little more, you’re going to take it.”