And yet another digital-news operation plans to take a swing at it. Axios, the Washington-area-based national politics site, says it will establish online newsletters focusing on news in eight cities this year — with a goal of expanding to 50 by the end of next year. The initial list includes its hometown, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Columbus, Ohio, Nashville and Northwest Arkansas.
Axios, founded by alums of Politico, got off to a fast start in 2017 by focusing on national politics and policy. With a quick-read format — its stories are broken into bite-size chunks, with a summary paragraph headed “Why it matters” — it broke a number of stories about the tumultuous Trump administration. It also got an enormous promotional boost from a weekly news and interview show, “Axios on HBO,” on cable TV.
Heath Freeman is the hedge fund guy who says he wants to save local news. Somehow, no one’s buying it.
Axios knows a bit about local news as a result of its purchase last year of a small Charlotte-based news site, the Charlotte Agenda, since renamed Axios Charlotte. The purchase preceded its first foray into local newsletters earlier this year in five cities, including Charlotte, Denver and Des Moines.
The company makes no pretense of trying to match the journalism firepower of a local newspaper. Axios co-founder and chief executive Jim VandeHei said its local operations will have no more than two or three reporters on staff, at least at first; they’ll cover regional politics, business, education and major cultural events. Business operations will be stripped down, too, with no offices or production facilities in any of the cities. Axios will handle ad sales, promotion and tech support out of its headquarters in Arlington, Va., even while it expects the bulk of revenue to come from local advertisers.
“Google and Facebook eat up a lot [of ad revenue], but they don’t eat up everything,” said VandeHei, a former Washington Post reporter who co-founded Politico in 2007. “Most of our investment is going to be in journalism. If we can hire two or three of the best reporters in each market, we think we can develop a loyal following.”
Yet Axios’s model resembles one launched by an earlier digital-savvy player with roots in national politics. Huffington Post (now HuffPost) started local versions of itself a few years after its founding, in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, and then gradually shut them down after they failed to catch on.
And VandeHei himself knows how quickly the wheels can come off a local operation: Politico’s owner, Robert Allbritton, attempted to follow up on its early digital success by launching a local-news follow-up, covering the Washington area under the title TBD, which folded after less than a year in 2011. VandeHei says he wasn’t involved in the TBD venture.
National news — which was Axios’s initial strategy, and the one that has built the readership of a few big digital news operations, including The Washington Post — has been more successful for digital news publishers, allowing them to draw from a larger pool of readers. Local news by definition appeals to a smaller regional audience, limiting its attractiveness to advertisers.
“The nationalization of politics and news has habituated people to consuming the big national TV and print and radio brands,” observes David Plotz, the chief executive of City Cast, a start-up company that is developing a network of local-news podcasts and newsletters. (It is backed by Graham Holdings Co., which was formed after its principal owners sold The Post to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013.) “It’s hard to get something new in anyone’s diet.”
Plotz, the former editor of Slate, says that “partisan sorting” has affected local news consumption, too: Readers and listeners often seek news or information that reinforces their political beliefs, a tendency that can limit a nonpartisan start-up.
What’s more, he notes, the rise of quasi-news “communities” — principally Facebook groups and Nextdoor — means “you have low-cost competitors that are meeting a lot of your potential audience’s needs for local information.”
One of City Cast’s advantages, says Plotz, is that podcasting, while growing, doesn’t have a dominant player yet. “If people are going to make podcasts part of their local news diet, and many signs suggest they will, we will be waiting for them,” he said.
A further issue confronting news entrepreneurs is a lack of public awareness, says Tim Franklin, who heads the local news initiative at Northwestern University’s Medill School. Trust and credibility “are paramount” in building an audience, he said, but doing so takes time: “Some start-ups simply don’t have a long enough runway of cash to do that.”
In most cases, advertising alone won’t support a venture because giants like Facebook soak up so much of the ad market, said Franklin, the former editor of the Baltimore Sun and Orlando Sentinel. Yet it’s hard to sell potential readers on subscriptions, because “many don’t know anything about this new news outlet,” he said.
VandeHei is confident, but not blind to the challenges ahead.
“Can for-profit journalism work in local markets?” he asks, somewhat rhetorically. “We think it can. But it’s one of the hardest jobs in journalism.”