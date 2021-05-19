The company makes no pretense of trying to match the journalism firepower of a local newspaper. Axios co-founder and chief executive Jim VandeHei said its local operations will have no more than two or three reporters on staff, at least at first; they will cover regional politics, business, education and major cultural events. Business operations will be stripped down, too, with no offices or production facilities in any of the cities. Axios will handle ad sales, promotion and tech support out of its headquarters in Arlington, Va., even while it expects the bulk of revenue to come from local advertisers.