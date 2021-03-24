Details of Bainum’s plans surfaced in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted Tuesday.

It once seemed the Alden deal was all but wrapped up; in Tuesday’s filing, the board recommended that shareholders approve Alden’s offer but also released Banium from a confidentiality agreement he made to negotiate to buy the Baltimore Sun so that he can talk with potential investors about going in together on a counter-offer for all of Tribune.

Bainum told the board on March 16 that he was prepared to put in $100 million of his own money and he “believed there would be significant interest among financing sources in joining his effort,” according to the filing. He also “alluded to a future for [Tribune] and its newspapers potentially under a not-for-profit model.”

It's the latest development in the uncertain future of Tribune Publishing, owner of several well-known major metropolitan newspapers including the Chicago Tribune, the Orlando Sentinel, the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun, where journalists have been vocal in their opposition to Alden ownership.

Alden, which owns hundreds of publications, has developed a reputation of squeezing profits out of its newspapers by cutting costs and selling off its real estate assets.

It is already the largest shareholder in Tribune, too, holding three seats on its board and 31.6 percent of shares in the company.

A three-member special committee of Tribune's board of directors, which excludes Alden-affiliated members, has been vetting the Alden offer. Tim Ragones, a spokesman for the special committee, had no comment. Neither did a representative for Bainum. An Alden spokesman did not immediately return The Washington Post’s inquiry.

When the board first approved Alden's $17.25-a-share offer in February, it announced a separate, nonbinding agreement for Bainum, chairman of Choice Hotels International, to acquire the Baltimore Sun from Alden, as well as the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and the Carroll County Times in Maryland, and have them run by a new nonprofit organization.

But the deal hit a roadblock this month over Alden's insistence on the terms of a so-called transition services agreement, the term that describes the fees that the Baltimore Sun would pay to an Alden-owned Tribune as it transitioned into a stand-alone publication. The agreements are designed to help unwind the centralized services that newspaper groups developed over the years to cut costs by combining circulation, finance, marketing and other services.

Bainum wanted a relatively short 18-month agreement with Alden, with the option to end it early if the Baltimore Sun developed its own capabilities before then. Alden, though, demanded an agreement that would last for five years, starting at $12 million the first year, with no early out, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing talks. The value of those payments risked outstripping the original purchase price.

That's when Bainum wrote to the special committee asking to be let out of his confidentiality agreement so that he could possibly make an offer for the entirety of Tribune, an idea he had previously explored.

According to Tuesday’s SEC filing, Bainum had told the board he thought Tribune was worth $18.50 a share, greater than the per-share value of Alden’s offer.