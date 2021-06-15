They say it’s no coincidence that journalists from The Post, the Times and CNN were the subject of the Justice Department’s actions. The three news organizations were among the most aggressive in probing Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. (The Post and the Times won Pulitzer Prizes for their work on the topic in 2018.) Trump frequently turned to Twitter to unleash tirades against all three during his presidency, as well as against Schiff and Swalwell, members of the House Intelligence Committee who appeared often on CNN to criticize him.