Commenting on MSNBC, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said he fist-pumped when he heard the verdict. “I just had an enormous sense of relief,” he said. “And it happened at a time when it needed to happen.”

Even on Fox News, where many commentators hold a dim view of the Black Lives Matter and police accountability movements that Floyd’s death has galvanized, the initial reaction was positive.

“Clearly, the verdict is supported by the facts,” said Jeanine Pirro, a former county judge who hosts one of the network’s top opinion shows. “Right now, what people need to understand is that the American justice system works. That people believe in lady justice. That, if we give it a chance, it can work.”

Fox News co-host Juan Williams said “it would have been a kick in the stomach” if Chauvin had been cleared of the charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground while arresting him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

The celebrations of the talking heads echoed those that erupted from the crowd gathered outside the courthouse when the guilty verdicts were announced shortly after 5 p.m. The three-week-long trial had received widespread coverage across broadcast and cable news networks since it began on March 30, with reporters and analysts on the ground in downtown Minneapolis.

Video of Floyd’s death was so horrific, and the evidence and testimony against Chauvin so voluminous, that many feared an acquittal would result in a repeat of the widespread civil unrest that followed his murder.

“I was honestly scared,” a woman in the crowd told news cameras. “But we are the voice now. This is revolutionary. This is history. There’s not going to be a world where the cops don’t get arrested and held accountable for questionable actions.”

Summing up the sentiment of those he interviewed, CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez said, “This may not be the biggest step forward, but it is certainly a step forward for people here in Minneapolis.”

The trial had only ended on Monday, and the roughly 10-hour jury deliberation was faster than most television news analysts had predicted. On Tuesday, news networks were given about a 30-minute advance warning that a verdict was about to be read. They filled the time with thoughts and speculation about what it might be and signify.

MSNBC analyst Jason Johnson had predicted that Chauvin would be found guilty, but breaking with many of his colleagues, he sounded pessimistic about the verdict’s significance.

“I don’t have any sense of satisfaction,” he said. “I don’t think this is a system working. I don’t think this is a good thing.”

Johnson said the case showed that “to get a nominal degree of justice in this country, that a Black man has to be murdered, on air, viewed by the entire world. There have to be a year’s worth of protests and a phalanx of other White police officers to tell one White officer that he was wrong, to get one scintilla of justice.”