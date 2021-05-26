In some ways, it was a classic move on the part of Zucker, a veteran of NBC’s entertainment division during the rise of reality TV, to capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming. (His conversation with Cuomo was described by people familiar with the exchange who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations at CNN.) Yet it also tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it.