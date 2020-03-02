The host appeared for about two minutes at the start of his program at 7 p.m. and effectively signed off on his television career.

“Let me start with my headline tonight. I’m retiring,” he told viewers. “This the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC and obviously this isn’t for lack of interest in politics, as you can tell I’ve loved every minute of my 20 years as host of ‘Hardball.’”

He thanked viewers, and added, “The younger generations...are improving the workplace, we’re talking here about better standards than we grew up with, fair standards. A lot of it has to do with how we talk to each other, compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay – were never okay. Not then and certainly not today and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

He paraphrased Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca,” saying: “We’ll always have ‘Hardball.’ So let’s not say goodbye but ’til we meet again.”

The network immediately went to a commercial break.

Upon return, Steve Kornacki, Matthews’ temporary replacement, told viewers, “That was a lot to take in.” He called Matthews “a giant” and “a legend,” adding “I think you’re going to miss him and I will, too.” He then went to another commercial break.

MSNBC has not announced Matthews’ replacement.

His departure capped a week of embarrassments for Matthews.

Matthews’ apologized last week for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’s victory in the Nevada Democratic primary to the Nazi invasion of France.

He also came in for criticism for a skeptical interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) last week. Matthews asked Warren why she believes a female employee who sued former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg for telling her to “kill” her unborn child. Bloomberg denied making the statement and Matthews asked Warren, “You believe he’s lying? Why would he lie? Just to protect himself? ...You’re confident of your accusation?”

During President Trump’s rally in South Carolina on Friday, Matthews mistook South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison for Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Harrison and Scott are both African Americans.

And on Saturday, Laura Bassett, a journalist, wrote on GQ.com that Matthews regularly made inappropriate comments to her and other women when they were guests on his show.