A cable news schedule is a zero-sum game, and Tapper’s extra hour is coming from Wolf Blitzer, who joined the network back in 1990, becoming a cable-news icon with his coverage of the Gulf War that helped make CNN a household name. His neutral affect is a trait once valued in broadcast news but makes him seem like an outlier at the new CNN, noted Carusone. “This model of just standing there and leaving it there is not where CNN seems to be going, which is that they are going to actually do the secondary piece of helping digest and making assessments,” he said.