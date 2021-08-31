Rosenwald said some of the rhetoric of conservative talk personalties is driven by a chicken-and-egg issue. That is, hosts tend to avoid getting on the opposite side of an issue from their listeners, lest they alienate them and harm their own ratings and the station’s bottom line. In this case, polls have shown skepticism and antipathy toward vaccines and mask mandates among self-identified Republicans, the core audience for talk radio. But it’s not known whether these attitudes have been shaped by talk radio (and like-minded politicians) or whether talk radio merely reflects and reinforces them, he said.