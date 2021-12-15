Seven years after its publication, Parloff’s story stands out for its lack of skepticism and uncritical acceptance of Holmes’ confident claims. Some parts read like a script from the satirical HBO sitcom “Silicon Valley.” He portrayed Holmes as a driven, single-minded ascetic whose mere choice of beverage was impressive: “Holmes grips a plastic cup of unappetizing green juice. Her first of the day, it is made from spinach, parsley, wheatgrass, and celery. Later she’ll switch to cucumber. A vegan, she long ago dropped coffee in favor of these juices, which, she finds, are better able to propel her through her 16-hour days and seven-day weeks.”