The AP says it fired the recent Stanford University graduate for violating its social media policy while she worked there, though the news agency won’t say exactly which of Wilder’s posts was the problem. The 22-year-old’s most memorable tweet criticized news organizations, generally, for the language they use to describe the Middle East conflict — which is not exactly a radical idea. “Using ‘israel’ but never ‘palestine,’ or ‘war’ but not ‘siege and occupation’ are political choices,” she wrote, “yet media make those exact choices all the time without being flagged as biased.”