Her conclusions, reached this month: Almost none of the 40,000-plus feature articles and reviews published by the magazine over the decades had been edited by a Black person, and only a tiny fraction of the total were written by Black, Latino and Asian American women — not surprising, perhaps, in a magazine whose history stretches to 1925. But in a few narrow categories (such as the magazine’s Comments section), she determined that the New Yorker’s writers were less diverse over the past 30 years than in earlier decades.