Forbes Media, the Texas Tribune, the Daily Caller and dozens of other newspapers, magazines and digital media outlets across the country collected loans through one of the government’s largest economic stimulus packages ever.

The program and who exactly is receiving aid intended for small businesses have been the subject of intense public interest — bolstered in small part by the revelation of larger companies, including publicly traded firms, receiving millions.

The latest disclosure from the Small Business Administration of more than 660,000 businesses represents just 15 percent of loan recipients (those who received less than $150,000 remain anonymous to the public). Loans can be forgiven if the money is used for payroll, utilities or other approved expenses.

The information sector, which includes magazines, broadcasting, Internet publishing companies and more, make up just a sliver — 1.78 percent — of total loans. But because many influential U.S. media organizations are privately held, the loan grant information provides a rare — if limited — window into both the finances and scope of some of these companies.

Here are four takeaways from the data:

More than 100 newspapers received funds, but many local ones didn't qualify.

Seventy-five publishers were granted $1 million or more through the PPP, including Newsday, which reported a $10 million loan to support 500 jobs. “The temporary relief we are receiving from the PPP is essential for us to maintain our staff as we all work harder than ever to serve our community,” publisher Debby Krenek said in a memo to employees.

The loans also went to newspapers that have already instituted cost-cutting measures. The Tampa Bay Times, which got $8.5 million, cut down newspaper delivery to just two days a week. (The Times laid off 11 journalists in the spring, but job cuts had been expected since February.)

Smaller loan amounts went to the publishers of the Chattanooga Free Press in Tennessee, the Daily Herald in Chicago and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, according to the SBA data.

Staff at U.S. newspapers have plummeted since 2008, and then the pandemic brought with it a tidal wave of layoffs and furloughs. Although many outlets reported record readership, crucial advertising dollars disappeared. In some cases, entire newspapers folded.

But the governmental program shut out newspaper publishers with more than 1,000 employees, which means a majority of the country’s local daily newspapers couldn’t qualify because they are owned by large corporations. That includes the 260-some titles in 46 states owned by Gannett, which was hit by layoffs in April. (It is unclear whether layoffs were in response to the pandemic or the merger with GateHouse in late 2019, according to Poynter.)

Likewise, many local TV stations don’t appear to have received PPP loans, as most are owned by large companies such as Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media.

A group of newspapers and broadcasters have lobbied the Trump administration and Congress for exemptions and other kinds of financial support. “While some of these outlets may be owned by large organizations, they must survive on their own,” wrote Dean Ridings, CEO of advocacy group America’s Newspapers.

A diverse group of media companies were eligible.

At least 50 magazine publishers received $1 million or more. Several publications covering the entertainment industry, such as TV Guide and Playbill, reported that their loans helped support dozens of jobs. Public media outlets, such as Chicago Public Media, got a reported $2.8 million. A spokeswoman said in June the money helped avoid layoffs and furloughs for a few months, but the nonprofit group that operates WBEZ eventually laid off 12 employees.

The pool of loan recipients includes legacy media companies as well as new entrants such as TheSkimm, a company that began in 2012 as a newsletter attracting millions of subscribers and raising $28 million in funding. The outlet, which had laid off 20 percent of its editorial staff in May, was granted a loan between $2 million and $5 million.

Forbes Media obtained between $5 million and $10 million, and Fortune Media, which laid off 35 from its magazine staff in May, received $3.2 million to protect 155 jobs. A Fortune spokesperson said the company’s “robust conference business was impacted by travel restrictions and the necessity of social distancing.”

Questions about the ethics of news organizations receiving government assistance didn't stop many from applying.

In April it emerged that Axios — the high-profile digital site covering politics and business that launched with $20 million from high-profile investors and eventually spawned an HBO show — received $4.8 million from the program. Its successful PPP application sparked a debate about the ethical considerations of media outlets accepting governmental assistance while reporting on the Trump administration and Congress.

Axios returned the money, with co-founder and chief executive Jim VandeHei explaining that the optics “did factor substantially” into the decision.

The new data makes it clear that many other media companies took a different approach. The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom covering politics and policy, collected a little more than $1 million. “With this loan, we’ve been able to retain staff, avoid layoffs and keep our focus on the journalism, which then spurs new events and sponsorship opportunities,” wrote a Tribune spokesperson. “Everything stems from the journalism for us — always has.”

The Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, which received $284,760 to help retain 21 employees and cover related costs, applied for the loan “to help sustain our operations during an extraordinary period of stress,” said communications director Jeff Barrus.

Some outlets had already publicly disclosed their loans, including the Seattle Times ($9.9 million), which cut hours and pay in June, and the Tampa Bay Times ($8.5 million.) “There are no strings that would limit our reporting or editorial voice,” Paul Tash, chairman and chief executive of the Tampa paper, told The Post in April. “To the contrary, as a result of the loan, we can remain more vigorous in our reporting, including our reporting on government itself.”

Recipients cover the ideological spectrum of partisan media.

The SBA makes clear that any approved application should “not be interpreted as an endorsement of the small business’ business activity or business model.”

That also bears out considering the ideological spectrum of loan recipients. Several conservative-leaning media companies, including Newsmax, the Daily Caller and the Federalist were loan recipients. Two media-monitoring organizations, the left-leaning media watchdog organization Media Matters for America and the right-leaning media watchdog organization Media Research Center, applied for and were granted loans between $1 million and $2 million.

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said his Fox News Channel-monitoring advocacy organization received a grant on the “lower end” of the $1 to 2 million range. “We requested a number that we felt was reasonable,” Carusone said. “We’re actually a relatively modest-sized nonprofit organization, not some big behemoth. . . . Based on the totality of circumstances, I deemed it the appropriate and responsible thing to do for the organization and its mission.”

