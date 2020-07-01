“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in the memo.

The former colleague who accused Henry of sexual misconduct is represented by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who has represented more than a dozen former Fox staffers in lawsuits against the network for gender and racial discrimination and sexual misconduct. Wigdor said on Wednesday that he is “not presently at liberty to share any further information” about the claim against Henry.

Henry, 48 who joined Fox from CNN in 2011, was named co-anchor of the morning news show “America’s Newsroom” in December, hosting the three-hour daily show alongside Sandra Smith. He will be replaced with “rotating news anchors” until his replacement is chosen.

It appears to be a second offense for Henry, who was off the air for nearly four months in 2016 after In Touch magazine published text messages between him and a Las Vegas hostess and stripper woman with whom he was alleged to have had a 10-month extramarital affair. Fox insiders that the latest allegations are unrelated to the 2016 one, which prompted Fox to reassign him from the White House to national politics.

He is a veteran Washington reporter, having spent eight years covering Capitol Hill for Roll Call and then joining CNN in 2006 as a correspondent. He became the network’s White House correspondent two years later, and stayed on that beat when he jumped to Fox News. He also served a term as president of the White House Correspondents Association.

On “America’s Newsroom,” he had replaced Bill Hemmer, who took over for Shepard Smith as the network’s 3 p.m. news host.

In the memo, Fox re-stated the company’s policy on such misconduct: “Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

In July 2016, then-Fox News chairman Roger Ailes left the network after an external investigation that was launched after former anchor Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment.

By Wednesday morning, Fox News Channel removed Henry’s biography page.

Staff writer Paul Farhi contributed to this report.