The infected person was on a flight chartered to transport Fox News employees returning to New York from the Thursday night presidential debate in Nashville. The person tested negative before departing Nashville and positive after returning.

Those on the flight included Jay Wallace, the network’s president; Bret Baier, the chief political anchor; Martha MacCallum, anchor of Fox’s nightly news show “The Story”; as well as two other members of the network’s election team, Juan Williams and Dana Perino, who are co-hosts of “The Five.”

Everyone aboard the flight tested negative in rapid tests conducted by both Fox News and the Commission on Presidential Debates before the debate. Upon the return to New York, those on the flight were again tested immediately.

Fox News has been regularly testing its employees as some have returned to working on set. A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment, citing the privacy concerns of its employees. The news of the positive test result and subsequent orders to quarantine were first reported by the New York Times.

Some of the anchors have received the results of their first PCR tests, which were negative. It is unclear if there was more than one person who initially tested positive on the flight. But everyone aboard the flight is being tested repeatedly to determine if they need to continue quarantining.

The network engaged in contact tracing immediately after it learned of the positive test result Sunday.

Behind the scenes, Fox News has shown dedication to precautionary measures during the pandemic, including masks, social distancing and regular testing protocols.