Given the symbiosis between right-wing media and the most extreme Republican politicians, it’s not surprising that the standards are similar. On Monday night, Newsmax host Greg Kelly, citing his supposed “high-level sources,” gave vent to the evidence-free claim that Vice President Harris might have an alcohol or drug-abuse problem. A few years ago, media critics might have spent days taking him to task; now, in the outrage-a-minute environment, this stuff all goes by almost unnoticed, more ephemera in the endless stream of despicable “content.”