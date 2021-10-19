The Minneapolis Star-Tribune later reported that the MPR staffer at the center of the original complaint had complained about Keillor’s advances to managers and colleagues at his production company on five occasions starting in 2011; she also reported three instances of unwanted physical contact. Among them was an allegation that Keillor had placed his hand on her leg during a 2015 car ride, and that in 2011 he had “trailed his fingers up and down her left thigh” in the show’s production office. No remedial action was ever taken by the company, the paper reported.