Greenwald’s battle with his former mates is the latest in a long series of fights he’s picked since leaving a career as a lawyer behind in late 2005 to start a blog. His targets, first on his own blog and later in association with Salon and the Guardian, ranged across the political spectrum: President George W. Bush’s military and surveillance policies, the Valerie Plame affair, the Obama administration’s intelligence apparatus, Chelsea Manning as whistleblower. While sometimes celebrated by liberals — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow once called him “the American left’s most fearless political commentator”— Greenwald prefers to be known as a “civil libertarian” with deep misgivings about government power and beholden to no party.