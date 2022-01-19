Despite China’s promise to treat reporters according to IOC rules, many remain skeptical. China routinely ranks near the bottom among all nations in an annual press-freedom index and at the very top in jailing domestic journalists. It has imposed a media blackout in a western territory, Xinjiang, where international rights groups have alleged abuses of its Muslim Uyghur population — the reason the United States and several other countries have declined to send diplomatic delegations to this year’s Olympics. Chinese authorities have also cracked down on independent news organizations in Hong Kong, arresting their managers and journalists.