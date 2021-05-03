Sparked by protests over the killing of George Floyd last year, some Times journalists expressed impatience with the Times’s progress in adding more people of color to its staff and the way in which the Times covered some of the violence associated with the protests. They noted last year that the Times had only one African-American reporter on its 90-member local desk, in a city that is about 9 percent Black. Latino journalists make up about 14 percent of the newsroom in a region in which about half the population is of Hispanic descent.