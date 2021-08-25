Haberman met her husband on the job: Dareh Gregorian, now a politics reporter for NBC News, was the night-shift rewrite guy when she first joined the New York Post as a copy aide. And though she resisted pressure to move from Brooklyn to Washington for the White House beat, her home life has remained entwined with her journalism. On a typical day during the Trump presidency, the relentless multitasker — during nearly every interview for this story she was in the middle of something else — would be in touch with about 50 sources by phone, text or other means, often multiple times a day, to the extent that she often recalls key stories in connection with the life event they interrupted — the story she broke about Trump firing campaign manager Corey Lewandowski during her child’s kindergarten graduation, for example.