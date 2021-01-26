“From the moment I arrived at The Post, I have sought to make an enduring contribution while giving back to a profession that has meant so much to me and that serves to safeguard democracy,” Baron wrote in a memo to The Post’s staff. “It has been my honor to work alongside hundreds of journalists who make The Post an indispensable institution.”
Post publisher Fred Ryan, in a memo, wrote that, “under Marty’s eight years of newsroom leadership, The Washington Post has experienced a dramatic resurgence and has soared to new journalistic heights. As Executive Editor, he has significantly expanded our coverage areas, inspired great reporting, managed an awesome digital transformation and grown the number of readers and subscribers to unprecedented levels. With his unique skill in recognizing and recruiting great journalists, he has expanded The Post newsroom from 580 journalists when he arrived to over 1,000 this year.”
This story will be updated.