“From the moment I arrived at The Post, I have sought to make an enduring contribution while giving back to a profession that has meant so much to me and that serves to safeguard democracy,” Baron wrote in a memo to The Post’s staff Tuesday morning. “It has been my honor to work alongside hundreds of journalists who make The Post an indispensable institution.”

Baron, who was formerly the editor of the Boston Globe, joined the Post on Dec. 31, 2012, at a time when many newspapers, including The Post, were in general financial decline. His arrival preceded by a few months the Graham family’s sale of the newspaper to Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

Under Bezos’ ownership and Baron’s editorial direction, The Post began a sustained revival, both financially and in its news coverage. After several rounds of buyouts of employees before his arrival, Baron oversaw an expansion of the newsroom; the number grew from 580 journalists to more than 1,000 this year.

“Under Marty’s eight years of newsroom leadership, The Washington Post has experienced a dramatic resurgence and has soared to new journalistic heights,” Post publisher Fred Ryan wrote in a memo Tuesday. He said Baron had “significantly expanded our coverage areas, inspired great reporting, managed an awesome digital transformation and grown the number of readers and subscribers to unprecedented levels.”

Baron became more broadly known as a result of the 2015 movie “Spotlight,” a dramatized film about the Boston Globe’s investigation of the Catholic Church’s child sexual-abuse scandal. Baron was played by actor Liev Schrieber in the film, which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2016.

At the dawn of the Trump administration, as the mainstream press was blasted with political attacks of “fake news” from the right, Baron reasserted the newspaper’s dedication to aggressive, fair and non-partisan reporting.

“We’re not at war with the administration,” he said. “We’re at work.”

The Post has not yet named Baron’s successor.

In his note to staff, Baron said he had told department heads two years ago that he was committed to staying as editor until after the 2020 election. He said he has worked in journalism “without stop” for nearly 45 years.

In addition to The Post and Globe, he was also editor of the Miami Herald, where he led its coverage of Elian Gonzalez’s return to Cuba and the disputed 2000 election. He held senior editing positions at the Los Angeles Times and New York Times as well.

Baron said in his staff note that his journalism experiences have “been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person. At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”

He added, “Working at The Washington Post allows each of us to serve a purpose bigger than ourselves. Such is the honor of being a journalist, perhaps nowhere more so than in a newsroom like ours. I came here eight years ago with a reverence for The Post’s heritage of courage and independence and feeling an inviolable obligation to uphold its values. With all the energy I possess, I have tried to ensure that we remain faithful to all this institution has long stood for, with an emphasis on our duty to seek the truth and tell it.”