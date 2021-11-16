The Post’s first obituaries editor, J.Y. Smith, wrote so many advance obits that his name continued to appear in the newspaper more than a dozen years after his death in 2006, including on the obituaries of former president Gerald Ford and former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. As Smith himself lay dying in a hospice, he made one request of Bernstein: “Don’t let them screw with my [Fidel] Castro obituary!” (Written more than two decades before Castro’s death, it was periodically updated and published a decade after Smith’s.) The Post’s obituary for Colin Powell, which published upon the former secretary of state’s death last month, was written 12 years ago by former staff writer Bradley Graham, shortly before he left The Post in 2009.