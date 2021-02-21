The experiment is going surprisingly well. At less than six months old, Defector.com is financially self-sustaining and entirely owned by its staff. It just expanded with a couple of high-profile hires, including Laura Wagner from Vice News and Kalyn Kahler, who had worked at Sports Illustrated.

The site also just published its policy for treating freelance journalists in a sane and humane way, which is something about as familiar to freelancers as an overflowing bank account or a paid sick day.

In a world of endlessly distressing media news, the Defector story is a bright spot and maybe a small miracle.

It started with an act of rebellion. When the beloved and irreverent sports website Deadspin, a Gawker offshoot, came under new and less than enlightened leadership in 2019, the journalists there reacted naturally enough.

“We did what was in the DNA of Gawker — we reported on ourselves,” said Barry Petchesky, Deadspin’s editor and now Defector’s deputy editor, on the stories that followed on what he called the “private equity ghouls” who recently had taken control of G/O Media, the site’s parent company. (The reporter of that investigation was the aforementioned, and formidable, Laura Wagner.)

Predictably, this wasn’t what the new management had in mind.

Before long, an ironclad decree was handed down: “Stick to sports.”

This did not go over well with the freewheeling staff of a site that covered culture and politics with the same enthusiasm as it did sports. There soon came a day, in October 2019, when much of the site was populated with non-sports stories: giving a digital middle finger to the corporate overlords.

Predictably, Petchesky was unceremoniously shown the door.

Rather than swallowing their pride in anticipation of their next paycheck, the tightknit Deadspin staff quit in solidarity. And before long the new owners had a website but no staff. (Deadspin eventually started publishing again but it lacks the attitude and chops of the days when it covered itself in glory by revealing the infamous Manti Te’o dead-girlfriend hoax.)

For the former Deadspin staff, there followed a period of what Petchesky describes as wound-licking, some of which took place in a Slack channel. Then came the 2020 Super Bowl, when the group reunited to contribute to a three-day stunt: a publication dubbed “Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog.”

“We had a blast, and after that, we started asking is there any way we can run this back?” Petchesky told me.

First they went looking for investors, and found some possibilities, but since such a scheme was ultimately dependent on getting enough subscribers to be sustainable, they decided to stay independent.

“If we need to hit a home run, why not do it ourselves?” he said. A lucky break came when Jasper Wang, a longtime Deadspin reader and finance expert, raised his hand. He has since quit his Bain & Co. job to lead the company’s business side.

And vital encouragement came when the group first announced its intentions to start a new site: More than 10,000 people immediately signed up as subscribers (the entry level is $8 a month; it costs a bit more for those who want to comment on stories). Tens of thousands of others would follow — enough to pay for the $50,000 minimum salaries of more than 20 staffers. Higher “target salaries” depend on the success of the site and on particular job responsibilities.

Subscriptions provide the only form of revenue. The site has no ads, and hasn’t resorted to any membership campaigns in the tradition of public television.

Each of the founding employees holds a financial stake in the company of about 5 percent; new staffers get a somewhat smaller share but all have an equal vote in major decisions. A two-thirds vote of the staff could result in editor Tom Ley’s firing.

“That’s terrifying and comforting at the same time,” Ley told me. “There is the possibility of me screwing stuff up, which is the scary part.” But, he says, if the staff does fire him, “at least it will be because of me,” not because of a corporate decision from on high.

I asked Ley whether he thought Defector would still be around in three years. He admitted that he’s hopeful but uncertain.

“There is going to be a white-knuckle moment of truth” at the one-year mark next summer, he said, when the initial one-year subscriptions expire.

But even if that goes badly, Ley thinks it won’t be a death blow. And in the meantime, the mission of the site is clear and rather beautifully simple: “We just want to make a website that people would want to read every day.”

In a media world that is increasingly corporate and increasingly homogenized, Defector’s experiment is worth rooting for.