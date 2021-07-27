This is in keeping with the historical pattern, he said; NBC News has typically aired two to three times as much Olympics news as either of its traditional rivals when its parent company has held the broadcast rights. Its interest has waned, however, when the network wasn’t invested in the event. In 1998, when CBS last had the Olympic TV rights, “Nightly News” aired just 11 minutes of related news during the two-week Games; CBS’s “Evening News” had nearly four times that amount.