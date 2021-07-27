In all, the network devoted more than eight minutes of its broadcast, or roughly a third of its airtime, to the Olympics.
NBC News’s representatives say its extensive coverage is driven by public interest and newsworthiness. A spokesperson said the Games are “the world’s largest event in every way” and the first major gathering of the coronavirus era, thus justifying the program’s intense focus on all things Olympics-related.
But the NBC’s news judgment may have something to do with corporate priorities — and a whole lot of money, too.
NBC News is owned by NBCUniversal, which has committed more than $12 billion for the exclusive TV and digital rights to 10 Summer and Winter Games from 2014 to 2032. The company’s sports division is showcasing thousands of hours of the competition in Tokyo on NBC and on a constellation of smaller company-owned networks, such as CNBC, USA and Peacock, its streaming service.
NBCUniversal has sold more than $1.2 billion in advertising around its Olympics coverage this year, more than its haul at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and the network is counting on wide exposure to help sell subscriptions to Peacock.
With so much on the line for NBCUniversal and its parent company, Comcast, its news division has gotten behind the effort, too. Olympic chatter, interviews and stories dominate each morning’s live broadcast from Tokyo on the “Today” show, and on “Nightly News” in the evening. Separate from its sports division, NBC News has assigned 16 correspondents and hosts to its news coverage in Tokyo, as well as an army of producers and technicians.
By contrast, CNN has just 10 journalists in Tokyo while ESPN has a crew of five. Fox News said it didn’t send any reporters. No network other than NBC has sent its top news anchor to broadcast live from the Games.
Meanwhile, NBC’s 12 owned and operated local stations around the country, such as WNBC in New York and WRC in D.C., have their own reporters in Japan. They have provided daily summaries and stories about local athletes on morning and evening newscasts.
All the manpower and resources has predictably translated into a wave of Olympic news stories for NBC. “Nightly News” devoted 26 minutes to Olympics-related stories in the run-up to the Games last week, more than twice as much as both ABC and CBS on their evening newscasts, according to Andrew Tyndall, whose Tyndall Report tracks network news.
This is in keeping with the historical pattern, he said; NBC News has typically aired two to three times as much Olympics news as either of its traditional rivals when its parent company has held the broadcast rights. Its interest has waned, however, when the network wasn’t invested in the event. In 1998, when CBS last had the Olympic TV rights, “Nightly News” aired just 11 minutes of related news during the two-week Games; CBS’s “Evening News” had nearly four times that amount.
The obvious conclusion: “commercial factors” influence news decisions, said John Affleck, a professor at Pennsylvania State University’s Curley Center for Sports Journalism.
“I’d say it’s one example of a danger more generally in a country where the historical expectation is that the press should be unbiased and yet the media all are businesses that get a goodly chunk of their revenue from advertising, which naturally creates financial ties,” he said.
NBC’s news judgment is similar to other networks that have huge investments in sports or entertainment properties, Affleck said. That is, a network’s commitment to covering a story tends to go up when its parent company owns the rights to it.
ESPN, which is among the networks holding TV rights to National Football League games, gave lavish coverage to the release of the league’s 2021 schedule in May, for example. The network has also increased its news coverage of mixed martial arts since it secured the rights to air Ultimate Fighting Championship events in 2018. And Affleck said he expects more hockey coverage on ESPN now that the network has signed a new deal with the National Hockey League.
The news-as-promotion theme also extends to reporting on corporate allies. ABC’s “Good Morning America” recently broke the news about the first “Monday Night Football” matchup of the 2021 NFL season. But the scoop wasn’t exactly the result of journalistic digging. Instead, ABC, which doesn’t air “Monday Night Football,” was touting the programming of its corporate sibling, Disney-owned ESPN, part of a long-standing practice of cross-promotion by network morning programs.
Close observers of network news see in this big risks — as well as a few positives.
The downside: Over time, such decisions may lead viewers to question the objectivity and editorial integrity of network news. “NBC News cannot claim to be a journalistic operation first and foremost when its news judgment is so thoroughly abandoned in order to operate as a promotional shill for its sports division,” said Tyndall. “If [NBC News] abandons its principles for the benefit of its corporate parent, for who else’s benefit will those principles be abandoned?”
The positive element — at least from the network’s perspective — may be that mega-event coverage such as NBC News’s Olympics reporting can boost the audience for NBC’s news programming. Olympic TV ratings are significantly lower this year, but the audience is still far larger than is typical for the midsummer months. NBC News’s Olympic coverage thus could be an opportunity to attract occasional news viewers and convert them into regular “Nightly News” or “Today” viewers, said Tyndall.
In straight journalistic terms, of course, one reason NBC News is devoting so much attention to the Olympics is that it can. Its parent company’s massive investment in television rights gives NBC News greater access to Olympic venues, athletes and footage than its competitors, providing a huge competitive advantage.
Unlike NBC, rival networks are precluded from showing live events, and must wait for an embargo period to pass before showing highlight footage on news programs or websites — a distinct disadvantage to news programs such as ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” They are also subjected to restrictions on the number of minutes that can be aired. Such restrictions are common in sports programming.
For the news division that’s covering its own corporate event, however, the challenge is to draw the line between journalism and promotion, said Affleck.
Top executives should be wary of going too far toward the latter, and should put safeguards in place to prevent it, he said.
“Is that realistic?” he asked. “I don’t know — but if journalism is truly the value, then it should happen.”