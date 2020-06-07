Following backlash to the op-ed — much of it from New York Times journalists — the newspaper added a lengthy editor’s note to the column Friday that stated, “we have concluded that the essay fell short of our standards and should not have been published.”
Neither the official statement from the New York Times nor an email from publisher A.G. Sulzberger sent to Times staffers mention Cotton’s editorial specifically. The latter stated, “Last week we saw a signification breakdown in our editing process, not the first we’ve experienced in recent years.”
This post will continue to update.