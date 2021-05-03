Starting out as a podcast offers show creators a chance to explore and experiment while also building a following — which can help when the subject matter is inherently challenging. In the case of “Code Switch,” the hosts and producers found the space to “be as authentic as they needed to be . . . without having to wonder, ‘oh, is this going to affect listenership in broadcast?’” said Sangweni. “So now, by the time they go to broadcast, they're very clear about their point of view and they want to spread that out to more people that may not necessarily be downloading podcasts.”