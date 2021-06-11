Race-related themes underlay several other commendations: the criticism award to Wesley Morris of the New York Times (for what the judges described as “unrelentingly relevant and deeply engaged criticism on the intersection of race and culture in America”); the editorial-writing category, which was won by Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times for editorials about policing, bail reform, prisons and mental health with the city’s criminal justice system; the commentary prize given to Michael Paul Williams of the Times-Dispatch in Richmond for columns about the dismantling of the city’s monuments to Civil War-era figures; and a feature-writing prize for Mitchell S. Jackson, who wrote in Runner’s World about Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man in Georgia who was pursued and killed by three White men while out for a run. The judges said Jackson’s piece “combined vivid writing, thorough reporting and personal experience to shed light on systematic racism in America.”