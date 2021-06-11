The judges in the annual competition, journalism’s most prestigious, recognized Frazier for “courageously” recording the sequence that led to his death.
Reporting on the other major news story of 2020 — the coronavirus pandemic — was recognized with three Pulitzers as well.
The staff of the New York Times won the public service medal for its “courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage” of the pandemic that “exposed racial and economic inequities, government failures in the U.S. and beyond,” according to its citation. The pandemic was also reflected in the explanatory category, won by the Atlantic magazine’s Ed Yong, and in the feature photography category, in which Emilio Morenatti of the Associated Press was named the winner for photographs documenting the pandemic’s toll on elderly residents in Spain.
But in a year in which Floyd’s death shook the nation, journalism about that event and related issues of police practices and racial relations drew the most recognition:
● The staff of the Minneapolis newspaper, the Star-Tribune, received the prize in breaking-news reporting for it “nuanced coverage” of Floyd’s death and the “reverberations” that followed, according to the judges.
● The Marshall Project, Alabama Media Group, the Indianapolis Star and the Invisible Institute were jointly recognized for a yearlong investigation of the harm that police dogs inflict on suspects.
● A team of five reporters from Reuters won for an “exhaustive” series on “qualified immunity,” which shields police officers who use excessive force from prosecution.
● Tampa Bay Times reporters Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi were awarded the local reporting Pulitzer for exposing a Florida sheriff who built a secretive intelligence operation.
● The staff of the Associated Press won for breaking news photography for photos from around the country documenting the response to Floyd’s death.
Race-related themes underlay several other commendations: the criticism award to Wesley Morris of the New York Times (for what the judges described as “unrelentingly relevant and deeply engaged criticism on the intersection of race and culture in America”); the editorial-writing category, which was won by Robert Greene of the Los Angeles Times for editorials about policing, bail reform, prisons and mental health with the city’s criminal justice system; the commentary prize given to Michael Paul Williams of the Times-Dispatch in Richmond for columns about the dismantling of the city’s monuments to Civil War-era figures; and a feature-writing prize for Mitchell S. Jackson, who wrote in Runner’s World about Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man in Georgia who was pursued and killed by three White men while out for a run. The judges said Jackson’s piece “combined vivid writing, thorough reporting and personal experience to shed light on systematic racism in America.”
The Washington Post had two finalists: Lee Hockstader in editorial writing (for editorials about the killing of an unarmed man by U.S. Park Police), and Greg Jaffe in feature writing (for stories about people who lost their jobs after the collapse of Florida’s tourist economy in the pandemic). But for the first time since 2012, The Post did not win any Pulitzers.