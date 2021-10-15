The magazine also has been working hard to appeal to a younger audience while retaining its loyal readers. It’s rolling out four related cover stories in which new artists are paired with more established ones, such as Olivia Rodrigo with Alanis Morissette, and Kehlani with Alicia Keys. Shachtman wants to expand the boundaries beyond traditional rock and pop; he’d love to be covering the best rap artists from Africa, for example. As a longtime reggae bassist, whose bands played the legendary, now-defunct CBGB in New York and the 9:30 Club in Washington, Shactman has a serendipitous feeling about this new gig combining music and journalism.