The benefits of diverse leadership can be subtle and hard to pin down. But they are real. They have to do with is one’s formed-in-the-crucible understanding of the validity of various points of view, particularly those of “the other.” They have to do with mentoring staffers of all ages, races and genders. And with openness to approaches that, even in an industry that can be hidebound, aren’t “because we’ve always done it that way.”