And yet the newspaper is in a better place than when he bought it in 2018. “Patrick saved the Los Angeles Times,” said Jeff Cole, a professor at University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Digital subscribers have now hit the level of 400,000 a month, according to the Alliance for Audited Media, and the paper has increased staff and launched new products including podcasts, a TV show and video series. (Soon-Shiong raised eyebrows with his decision to appear in some of these videos himself, answering questions about vaccine science.) The Soon-Shiongs have invested $50 million in the Times in 2018 and 2019, and his wife has overseen the development of a new campus. But Cole added: “He is going to need to spend a lot more to make it great.”