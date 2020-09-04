But, on Friday afternoon, President Trump wrote on Twitter that the publication, which is editorially independent of the Pentagon but receives about half its funding from it, will continue. “The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @stars­andstripes magazine under my watch,” he tweeted after a spate of stories were published about the imminent closure. “It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!”

Defense Secretary Mark T. ­Esper said in February that he intended to cut funds to the publication, some $15.5 million in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

A loss of the funding would probably lead to the demise of the 159-year-old newspaper, although Congress appears poised to step in to ensure it receives federal support.

The Pentagon’s move has alarmed a bipartisan group of senators, including some close allies of President Trump. On Wednesday, they asked Esper to reconsider his decision, warning him that he can’t move forward without congressional authorization.

Founded by Union soldiers in 1861, Stars and Stripes has launched the careers of journalists such as Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Bill Mauldin, whose drawings of GI grunts “Willie and Joe” were a staple on the home front and abroad during World War II.

The publication has often run afoul of the Pentagon’s brass for reporting unflattering stories about military operations and management. On Friday, for example, its website, Stripes.com, posted a news story about Trump’s denial that he disparaged U.S. war dead as “losers” and “suckers,” following a report in the Atlantic magazine. It has reported extensively on the Defense Department’s policy of keeping schools on bases in Japan open during the pandemic, even as Japanese schools were closing due to the health threat. It broke the first story about NBC News anchor Brian Williams’s exaggerated accounts of his experiences covering the war in Iraq, which eventually led to Williams’s demotion.

It has also covered its own potential demise. The memo directing its shutdown was first reported by Stars and Stripes on Wednesday; the publication said Haverstick wrote it last month.

Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer told The Washington Post that the paper’s management is working out the plans for ceasing publication and dissolving the organization but said it is still “premature to implement those steps.”

Stars and Stripes has said the Pentagon funding accounts for about half its annual revenue; the balance comes from subscriptions and advertising.

It’s not entirely clear why the Pentagon wants to zero out the publication, given that its annual subsidy amounts to a tiny fraction of the Defense Department’s $700 billion-plus budget. Esper said in February that funds devoted to the publication would be used for “higher-priority issues,” such as weapons purchases.

In a letter on Wednesday, a bipartisan group of 15 senators told Esper that any decision about discontinuing the publication’s funding should wait until Congress has formally approved the Pentagon’s next budget. It said funding for ongoing programs can’t be cut until a new budget is enacted.

“The $15.5 million currently allocated for the publication of Stars and Stripes is only a tiny fraction of your Department’s annual budget, and cutting it would have a significantly negative impact on military families and a negligible impact on the Department’s bottom line,” wrote the group, which included 11 Democrats and four Republicans.

The signatories include several members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which oversees the Pentagon’s budget. It also includes nine members — four Republicans and five Democrats — on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes annual appropriations legislation.

The letter described Stars and Stripes as “an essential part of our nation’s freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom.”

The House has already passed a funding bill that includes money for Stars and Stripes, although the Senate hasn’t yet acted. Once it does so, the two bills must be reconciled.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of President Trump and a military veteran, has also urged Esper to continue Stars and Stripes’ funding until Congress has completed a spending bill.