The appointment of Ginsberg was announced by Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and rounds out her senior team. She joined The Post in May and began reorganizing the newsroom’s management beginning in the fall.
Ginsberg, 49, will be the fourth and final managing editor on The Post’s masthead. He joins Cameron Barr, named senior managing editor by Buzbee in October; Managing Editor Krissah Thompson; and Managing Editor and Chief Product Officer Kat Downs Mulder. Thompson and Downs were named managing editors by Buzbee’s predecssor, Martin Baron. It was previously announced that current Managing Editor Tracy Grant will return to reporting in 2022.
Ginsberg has worked at The Post throughout his entire professional career, beginning upon graduation from the University of Virginia in 1994. He began in a position about as far removed from the masthead as possible, as a nighttime copy aide in the Metro and Financial sections. Among his duties were updating the winning lottery numbers and ferrying copies of the paper from the press room to the newsroom five times a night.
He later became a reporter in Financial and Metro before joining Metro as an editor in 2007, moving to an editing position on the national staff the following year.
As National editor since 2017, Ginsberg oversaw The Post’s coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration, including the Russia investigation, two impeachments and the Capitol insurrection, as well as the pandemic and protests after the killing of George Floyd in 2020. Post reporters have won five Pulitzer Prizes under his supervision, for coverage of the Russia investigation, Secret Service, Trump’s fraudulent charitable activities, climate change and allegations against Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Ginsberg also met his wife, Amy Joyce, The Post’s parenting editor, in the newsroom. They married in 2003 and live in the District with their two children.
Ginsberg said in an interview that in his new position he intends to do “what I’ve always done: Work with the best journalists to do the best journalism. I’ve seen a lot of changes at The Post and this is by far the most exciting time. We have huge ambitions … [but] the core of our mission is still the same — to hold power to account.”
Buzbee praised Ginsberg’s sense of ambition for The Post’s journalism and “his ability to push people to do their strongest work.” She said his experience supervising coverage of government and politics is “the heart and soul of what The Post does and is at its core.”
In a memo to The Post staff announcing Ginsberg’s appointment, Buzbee and Barr cited his role in developing stories that grew into books published under the newspaper’s auspices, such as those about the Mueller investigation and Trump’s two impeachments. A series about George Floyd’s life and a forthcoming biography grew out of brainstorming sessions that Ginsberg conducted, they said.
Ginsberg called himself an avid sports fan but declined to detail his rooting loyalties, other than to mention his support for the University of Virginia, where he once covered the school’s women’s basketball team.
Ginsberg is currently a defendant in a lawsuit filed in July by one of his reporters, Felicia Sonmez, who said she was discriminated against by the newspaper after she publicly said she had been the victim of sexual assault.
The suit claims Sonmez was unfairly prohibited from covering stories involving sexual misconduct, such as the allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, as a result of her public statements. Baron, Barr, Grant, Financial editor Lori Montgomery and politics editor Peter Wallsten are also named in the lawsuit.
The ban was lifted last year after Sonmez voiced criticism of it, but her suit alleges that she suffered “economic loss, humiliation, embarrassment, mental and emotional distress, and the deprivation of her rights to equal employment opportunities” while it was in place.
Ginsberg was among several candidates to replace Baron when he retired in February. The job eventually went to Buzbee, the former top editor at the Associated Press.
Ginsberg will be replaced as national editor on an interim basis by Matea Gold, his deputy.
On Monday, Buzbee named three new deputy managing editors: Monica Norton and Mark W. Smith, who will be involved in daily coverage, including coordinating with The Post’s new international news “hubs” in Seoul and London; and Sharif Durhams, who will oversee general-assignment and breaking-news reporting.