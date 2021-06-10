Some of the reluctance to embrace the lab theory more fully may have been driven by the suspicion that Trump had promoted it to shift the blame to China from his administration’s chaotic response to the pandemic. Trump had suggested the pandemic was a Chinese plot to derail his re-election, and there were racist overtones in his repeated characterization of Covid-19 as the “China virus” and “Kung flu.” The administration’s credibility was further undercut when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged there was “enormous evidence” of a lab origin but then declined to release any, even after. Chinese officials challenged him to do so.