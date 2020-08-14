Handoffs also sometimes reveal what the networks’ careful promotion of their “talent” does not — grudges, rivalries, pet peeves, egos.

There was that moment last month when Fox News’s Tucker Carlson wrapped up a long rant against Amazon founder (and Washington Post owner) Jeff Bezos and handed things off to Sean Hannity. Carlson had suggested that Bezos had illicitly profited from the pandemic as a result of Amazon’s rising stock price. Hannity wasn’t buying it.

“People can make money,” he replied to Carlson, who appeared on the other side of a split screen. “They provide goods and services people want, need and desire. That’s America.”

As Carlson’s brow furrowed, Hannity continued, “It’s called freedom, capitalism. And as long as it’s honest, right, people decide.”

Carlson said nothing. But his facial expression suggested that of a man suffering acute abdominal pain.

“All right, Tucker, great show!” Hannity added (he later tweeted an apology to Carlson and Fox viewers for “any misunderstanding” about his comments).

Handoffs, also known as “tosses,” are a TV trick, a kind of ruse pulled on viewers. Previously, there used to be a block of commercials separating the end of one prime-time cable program and the start of another. But the networks’ audience wizards found that commercial breaks were like a green flag for viewers to switch channels. Hence, the handoff, which is designed to ease viewers from one show to the next, with nary a flinch of the remote control.

The Renaissance masters of the handoff may be CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon, whose yakety transitions are the most advanced and personal (or maybe just the most verbose) expression of the form.

Cuomo’s handoffs to Lemon often go on for several minutes, making them a kind of show within (or between) the shows. The two hosts (Cuomo refers to his counterpart as “D. Lemon”) genuinely seem to like each other, and at times their rambling chitchat takes on the meandering quality of gossiping teenagers.

In March, Cuomo and Lemon spent more than six minutes talking among themselves about how news organizations, including CNN, should cover President Trump.

A few weeks later, Lemon cried on the air while discussing Cuomo’s positive covid-19 diagnosis.

In April, Lemon and Cuomo spent 1½ minutes making fun of Cuomo’s quarantine haircut.

Cuomo tries the just-pals approach (or perhaps bro-proach) with Anderson Cooper, whose program precedes his, but the chemistry, or maybe just Cooper’s willingness to put up with it, isn’t there. Whereas Lemon embraces Cuomo’s gabbiness, Cooper (“Coop,” in Cuomo’s coinage) seems a bit overwhelmed by it.

After Cooper disclosed on air at the end of April that he was a new father, Cuomo was effusive in his well-wishing and advice-giving.

“You will honor the memory of your loved ones in a way you never imagined through how you love this kid,” Cuomo counseled during their handoff. “Your WASP-y a-- is going to emote in a way that you never . . . you’re going to cry with a frequency you never imagined.”

Cooper: “Yes.”

Cuomo continued: “When he looks at you, when he recognizes you, you will see, my friend. This is going to be the best thing that ever happened in your life and his, too.”

Cooper: “Well, thanks, Chris. I appreciate it.”

The cable handoff is a direct descendant of a bit of TV news stagecraft known as “happy talk.” Starting in the late 1960s, local TV stations began encouraging their news anchors to talk briefly to each other, interjecting pleasantries and impromptu comments between scripted stories.

Despite the derisive name, “happy talk” was actually an innovation in news presentation and marks a kind of border between TV news’ classical and modern eras, said Craig Allen, an associate professor of journalism at Arizona State University and the author of “News is People: The Rise of Local TV News and the Fall of News from New York.”

From its inception, TV news imitated the presentation of radio news, with a single, stentorian anchor — always White and male, typically middle aged — stiffly reading the day’s headlines and occasionally introducing field reports. The models were CBS News’s Douglas Edwards and his successor, Walter Cronkite.

This began to change when local stations introduced co-anchors (two men at first, later a male-female pair in the Ron Burgundy-Veronica Corningstone mold), and newscasts began to expand from 30 minutes to an hour and sometimes longer. More time to fill meant more time to talk.

Some of the anchor exchanges were wisecracks and quips, occasioning criticism that “happy talk” was cheapening the news and dumbing down America. But Allen points out that most of the off-the-cuff commentary was not so much “happy” as a reflection of the newscasters’ emotional response to news they were reporting (one of the great moments of spontaneous expression was the late anchor, Jim Vance, of WRC in Washington reacting to a stumbling runway model).

In fact, the academic term for “happy talk,” a phrase coined by Variety reporter Morry Roth, is “personality projection” — the notion that anchors aren’t just interchangeable news readers, but extended members of a viewer’s family with whom they share the day’s news.

The deeper idea behind the chatter wasn’t just to create anchor chemistry “but more to bond with an audience that never really could be ‘friends’ with Walter Cronkite, [CBS’s] Edward R. Murrow [or NBC’s] Chet Huntley and David Brinkley,” Allen said. The notion was that these were people who made viewers “feel comfortable as they reported all the chaos going on in the world.”

Despite the criticism, viewers loved this new, looser style of news. Audiences for local newscasts soared, and by the 1970s, the “happy talk” formula had become the industry standard. It would later become the international standard, too, thanks to the missionary salesmanship of U.S. news consultants.

Allen says CNN utilized a relatively mild form of the “personality projection” model when the network first went on the air in 1980, but Fox News turbocharged it when it built its prime-time lineup around such bluntly opinionated hosts as Hannity and Bill O’Reilly upon its inception in 1996.

And so anchor and host banter — amusing, emotional, sometimes awkward — is the default mode.

Like Hannity, complaining to Laura Ingraham on Fox News last fall that Ingraham had cut away from a speech by President Trump the night before: “I wanted to see the ending,” he said. “You cut to your debate early and it was just at the end.”

Then, thinking better of it, Hannity quickly backed off: “Sorry. I love watching your show, too.”

Ingraham: “Is that the White House speaking or is that you? I couldn’t tell.”

Then she backed off, too: “I’m just teasing you.”

But Hannity couldn’t resist. He compared Trump’s speech to “a great work of Bach or Mozart” and said Ingraham had cut the crescendo.

Ingraham: “You know what we used to say in the courtroom? I will take that under advisement. But I got an idea: You handle your hour, I’ll handle my hour.”

Hannity: “Now Laura’s gonna take it personally.”

Ingraham: “Don’t try to boss me around in my hour, Hannity. I don’t boss you around.”

Just kidding! Maybe.

The Hannity-Ingraham exchange may have been the first handoff to inspire a handoff on another network. Over on MSNBC, prime-time hosts Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow snickered about their rivals’ transition the previous night.

“You nailed the thing that was scariest about it, which was the distance between the facial expressions and the conversation,” Maddow said, referring to Hayes’s discussion of the Hannity-Ingraham parley a few minutes earlier during his program. “I mean, that was like hide under a table, this is a scary family fight.”

Hayes, cracking up: “I hope everyone is making up and making amends.”

It was enough to make a viewer long for the approach adopted by CNN’s Erin Burnett, whose program precedes Cooper’s. Burnett stays on topic right up to the moment the clock strikes “handoff.”

And then she bows out, without ceremony, with a handoff that really isn’t much of a handoff at all: “Anderson Cooper starts right now.”