NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported on Tuesday that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had “in some form or other, asked the other justices to mask up” in the courtroom. The broadcast and article caused a small sensation because it seemed to explain why the justices had all appeared in face masks during arguments over vaccine mandates this month, with two conspicuous exceptions: Neil M. Gorsuch, the only bare face on the bench, and his next-seat neighbor Sonia Sotomayor, who was not even in the courtroom and participated remotely from her office.