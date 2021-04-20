On Tuesday morning, Tribune CEO Terry Jimenez told employees that company shareholders will vote May 21 on whether to accept a purchase offer from the hedge fund, Alden Global Capital.

The statement came after a Swiss billionaire who had formed a consortium with Maryland businessman Stewart Bainum Jr. to put in a bid for the Tribune chain backed out of the deal over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

But despite his seemingly dim prospects of coming up with an offer to compete with Alden’s, Bainum said he was still seeking to put together a group of investors to buy the company, owner of the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and other papers. And Tribune signaled this weekend it would be open to hearing any such proposal, should it emerge.

Advertisement

People familiar with the negotiations say that Hansjörg Wyss — the Wyoming-based Swiss billionaire who had joined with Bainum earlier this month in his quest to buy Tribune — backed out after his further research indicated the task would be far more challenging than he first anticipated. (The individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly about the deal.)

Wyss had been responsible for $500 million of the $680 million that he and Bainum had put forth, besting Alden’s $630 million bid. The two business executives had spoken of their hopes to find other wealthy investors interested in taking over some of the individual Tribune papers who would be committed to sustaining a tradition of covering the local communities, perhaps under a not-for-profit model.

Tribune journalists, who had spent nearly a year seeking local investors to buy their papers, had welcomed Bainum and Wyss’s interest, expressing concerns about Alden’s history of dramatically cutting newsroom jobs and selling off real estate assets.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When Bainum informed a special committee of Tribune’s board of directors this weekend of Wyss’s departure from the deal, Tribune was forced to cut off negotiations out of deference to the offer the board had previously accepted from Alden — seeming to pave the way for Alden’s successful takeover.

“Saddest journalism news of April,” tweeted Walter Shapiro, a veteran writer and commentator.

But people familiar with the negotiations said that Bainum is still pursuing other partners, some of whom have already come forward publicly, and that fully organizing another group of investors who could finance the deal would likely take at least another seven to 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remain confident that there is significant interest in joining this effort,” Bainum wrote to the Tribune special committee this weekend, “and expect the necessary arrangements among one or more additional equity financing sources can be completed expeditiously.”

Advertisement

Tribune said Monday that it’s special committee “will carefully consider any further developments in order to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of Tribune and its stockholders, subject to the terms of the Alden Merger Agreement.”

But without the prospect of the competing offer, the company said that the board would continue to advise stockholders to vote in favor of the Alden deal. Tim Ragones, a spokesman for the Tribune special committee, declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Alden’s managing director, Heath Freeman, has said that the hedge fund’s newspaper operations keep outlets in business that would otherwise be shuttered. But newspapers under Alden’s control maintain exceedingly high profit margins that require deep cost-cutting. Such moves have spurred protests at other papers controlled by Alden’s MediaNews Group.

Bainum initially attempted to buy the Baltimore Sun and Capital Gazette in Annapolis from Tribune in a nonbinding, $65 million side deal struck with Alden earlier this year. But after negotiations with Alden over shared services agreements collapsed, Bainum received permission from the Tribune board’s special committee to be released from a nondisclosure agreement so he could talk to investors about making an offer to buy all of Tribune’s newspapers.

Advertisement

Even if his offer for all of Tribune fails, Bainum remains interested in those properties.

Tribune’s May 21 special meeting of shareholders to vote on Alden’s offer is the final deadline for any competing bid.

But Bainum is holding out hope and sees that his consortium needs to pull together a fully financed and solid offer, with “a purchasing agreement ready to sign,” within three weeks.