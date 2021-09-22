But Harder and Trump haven’t had much luck since then. Defamation lawsuits filed by Harder on behalf of Trump’s reelection campaign against CNN and the New York Times were dismissed by courts in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively. Both lawsuits were over opinion columns that tied Trump and his 2016 campaign to Russian interference in the election. A similar lawsuit against The Washington Post, citing opinion columns by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman, is pending. Harder was also the attorney behind Robert Trump’s failed effort to stop Simon & Schuster’s publication of Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”