It’s a canny-enough calculation. As Fox News struggles to figure out its post-election approach to the world, Carlson has become its most dependable resource. Another prime-time host, Sean Hannity, seems completely dismissible now that his alter ego, the former president, has left center stage, and the rest of the network’s coverage and commentary seems to be trying to find its footing in the new political reality. (The weeks-long obsession with the supposed “cancellation” of Dr. Seuss books comes to mind.)